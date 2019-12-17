Gardaí launch appeal for man missing from midlands

Gardaí in Tullamore are seeking assistance from the public in locating Tomasz Biesiada, 51, who is missing from his home in Easker Meadows, Tullamore since last week.

Tomasz is described as being 6'1 in height of medium build with grey tight receding hair, and has blue eyes.

Tomasz was last seen on Thursday morning, December 12, 2019, and has not been seen since. When last seen he was wearing a bright hat, backpack and a beige jacket.

Anyone who may have seen Tomasz or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 - 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.