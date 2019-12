Man arrested in relation to immigration irregularities investigation at a Garda Station released without charge

A man in his 60s, arrested on Wednesday, December 11, by Gardaí from the Roscommon / Longford Division investigating a number of immigration irregularities at a Garda Station was released without charge yesterday, Thursday, December 12.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Also read: Retired Garda arrested in connection with Roscommon / Longford investigation into immigration irregularities