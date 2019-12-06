Storm Atiyah officially named and weather warnings issued by Met Éireann

Met Éireann has issued national weather warnings for Storm Atiyah which is the first official storm of the winter season.

A Status Orange has been declared for western counties while the east of the country is covered by a Status Yellow alert as Atiyah bears down on Ireland this weekend.

"Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country," said the forecaster.

The Status Orange wind warning covers for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick. This alert warns of southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts from 110 to 130km/h.

Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding.

The orange alert is valid from 9am on Sunday, December 8 to 6 am on Monday, December 9. More below tweet on Status orange.

More information here : https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/x1zE976qGs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2019

A Status Yellow - wind warning is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

This warning says that southwest winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h. It is valid from 3pm on Sunday, December 8 to 6 am on Monday, December 9.

Met Éireann forecasters say they will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend and warnings will be issued as required and have urged the public to keep in touch with weather updates. More weather below tweet.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the next few days are available here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/tZETPdOHGD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2019

The national forecast issued by Met Éireann on its website on Friday December 6 at 11:20 am is as follows.

TODAY - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

Frequent heavy showers in the east and north will clear eastwards early this afternoon. Elsewhere the showers will be well scattered with sunny spells developing. Afternoon highs of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate westerly winds easing later today.

TONIGHT

Becoming mainly dry tonight with just a few isolated showers continuing in the north and northwest. Variable cloud overnight with some clear spells and temperatures dropping back to 2 to 6 degrees with grass frost possible under clear skies.

TOMORROW - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Tomorrow will be a rather cloudy day with patchy rain and drizzle early in the day. Moderate westerly wind will back southerly and freshen as a band of rain moves in from the Atlantic towards evening. The rain will spread quickly eastwards and will turn heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

On Saturday night the rain will be heavy for a time before clearing in the first half of the night to scattered showers, mostly affecting coasts of the west and north. Temperatures will fall to between 4 and 6 degrees by dawn. Winds will be fresh westerly, strong on the coasts.

On Sunday fresh to strong west to southwest winds will reach gale force along coasts. High seas along the Atlantic seaboard with over topping at the coasts bringing the risk of coastal flooding. There'll be widespread heavy showers, merging to bring longer spells of rain at times in the north. Temperatures in the afternoon will be 6 or 7 degrees (higher at coasts) with little change in temperature overnight on Sunday night.

Monday will become mainly dry with sunshine developing. Strong northwest winds will ease and temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees in the afternoon, dropping sharply after dark to near freezing in the first half of the night. Temperatures will rise overnight as rain arrives on the west coast later.

Currently, it looks like a spell of heavy rain is expected on Tuesday, spreading west to east across the country and clearing quickly to showers in the afternoon. The rain will be proceeded by a strengthening southerly wind, which will veer westerly with the clearing rain.

It'll turn cold again for Wednesday with southwesterly winds bringing showers on to coastal areas. The further outlook looks like temperatures around normal for the time of year, with rain or showers at times.