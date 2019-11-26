Sligo Leitrim gardai issue warning over counterfeit notes in circulation

Gardaí in Sligo/Leitrim are advising businesses and the public to be aware of counterfeit €20 notes that are in circulation. The notes are of poor quality.

With the run up to Christmas and a busy shopping period , Gardaí are advising businesses to check all notes, and to contact their local Garda Station if they have suspicions.

