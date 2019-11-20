Three men to appear in Roscommon court in relation to robberies and assaults on sex workers

Following searches at three addresses in the West Dublin area yesterday, Tuesday, November 10, in relation to robberies and assaults on sex workers, three men are due to appear before a special sitting of Roscommon District Court tomorrow morning, Thursday November 21, at 10.30am.

A fourth man arrested in relation to the Garda Operation was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



The searches were conducted under warrant by Gardaí from the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), along with units from Dublin Metropolitan South Central, Western and Northern Divisions, and Longford/Roscommon Divisions, as part of ‘Operation Quest’.

An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal to any sex worker who may have been subject to a similar attack to immediately report the incident. Anyone who comes forward will be treated confidentially with compassion and sensitivity.

An Garda Síochána is also appealing to any person with information on these callous, targeted attacks to please contact Gardaí to assist in bringing these dangerous attackers to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.