Teenager tragically dies after being hit by car in Limerick

A teenage pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in the early hours of this Sunday morning in Limerick.

The 16-year-old boy was hit by a car in Adare, Co Limerick.

The single-vehicle fatal collision occurred in Garraunboy, Adare at about 3.45am.

The boys body remains at the scene and will be removed shortly to Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The male driver, in his late 40s, was uninjured.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The scene is currently preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators will conduct their examination shortly. The road remains closed which is the N21 at the Newcastle West side of Adare village and local diversions are in place.



“Gardaí at Newcastle West are appealing for any witnesses to this road traffic collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who were traveling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 - 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

