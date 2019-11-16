Breaking | Longford Gardaí arrest two men following seizure of €72,000 worth of cocaine in Granard

Gardaí have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €72,000 and they have arrested two men in county Longford.

On Friday, November 15, Gardaí searched an apartment in Granard. During the course of the search cocaine with an estimated street value on €72k (analysis pending) was seized.

Two men aged in their 30s were arrested at the scene and detained at Granard Garda Station for questioning under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug trafficking) Act, 1996.

The operation is part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs and related criminal activity in the Longford area.

Both men are expected to appear at before special sitting of Longford District Court this evening, Saturday, November 16 charged in connection with the case.

