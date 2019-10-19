Family and Gardaí in plea for information to find missing Carrigallen man Cathal Whelan

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 23 years old Cathal Whelan, who is missing from the Clifden area of County Galway since Tuesday last, October 15.



Cathal, from Carrigallen, was out socialising in Clifden Town on the night.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot, of slim build, with short brown hair and a beard.

When last seen Cathal was wearing a grey jumper, grey chino trousers and runners.

Cathal's family have expressed concern for his well-being after he went missing earlier this week.

Seeking information and assistance from the public in helping trace the young man's whereabouts, family members posted on social media: “If anyone has heard from him please let us know as we are worried for his well being, please share thanks."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Clifden on 095 22500.

