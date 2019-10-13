'It's official,' National Ploughing Championships will return to Carlow next year

Carlow has been confirmed as the county which will host the 89th National Ploughing Championships in 2020 as the massive event makes a return to the site in Ballintrane, Fenagh.

The announcement was made by the National Ploughing Association at a ceremony in Mount Wolseley, Tullow on Sunday when the winners of this year's Ploughing Championships were also given their silverware.

It’s official #Ploughing2020 will return to Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow from Sept 15th to 17th following such a fantastic year!!! pic.twitter.com/iEtHc1Jw5T — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) October 13, 2019

The 2019 Ploughing in Carlow had the "highest ever attendance" in the history of the event, according to the NPA.

Day 3 attendance figures for the 88th Ploughing Championships were 81,000 which brought "the total figure for the three days to 297,000, the highest ever attendance at the event".