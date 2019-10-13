Met Éireann issues rainfall weather warning for Longford
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath.
The warning comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday and is valid until midnight on Monday.
Heavy rainfall will occur during the period indicated with the potential for heavy downpours locally and during shorter intervals.
There is potential for flooding on already saturated or waterlogged grounds.
Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath. pic.twitter.com/BqKjZnHZ2X— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 13, 2019
Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days:https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 13, 2019
The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days can be found here:https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/nYZnkhnfLa
