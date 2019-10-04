Met Éireann says stormy conditions will abate this afternoon

Met Éireann says it will be remain very windy with spells of heavy rain this morning - especially across the northern half of the country with damaging gusts and spot flooding.

The national forecasters says that the stormy conditions will abate this afternoon with most areas becoming dry.

Highest temperatures 15 to 18 degrees.

