Man dies and another man hospitalised after car enters canal

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man died this evening, Saturday, September 21, after a car entered a canal.



Gardaí and Emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Ballinamore to Ballyconnell Road, Co Cavan following reports that a car had entered the water.



At approximately 6.30pm, a car with three occupants entered the Canal at Woodford River, Ballyheady Bridge.



The body of a man in his mid 20s was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at scene.



Two other men in their 20s escaped from the car uninjured.



One man was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene where a technical examination is underway.

The road is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Also read: Gardai carry out raids in Cavan following abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney