Illicit cigarettes seized and fuel laundering plant discovered during CAB raids

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU) and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit conducted a search operation this morning, Thursday September 5, targeting the assets and activities of an Organised Crime Gang (OCG) involved in the theft of ATM’s across Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

The Criminal Assets Bureau was also assisted by Revenue Customs (Marked Mineral Oil Unit) and Environmental Engineers.

A total of ten locations were searched across counties Meath, Cavan and Monaghan, four professional premises, four residential premises and two yards.

All searches were conducted under the authority of CAB Warrants, Section 14 Criminal Assets Bureau Act, 1996.

The CAB investigation is in support of the investigation being undertaken by local Gardaí in the Meath and Cavan / Monaghan Garda Divisions into the theft of ATM’s in counties Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

During the course of this morning’s searches, the following was seized: one vehicle, a quantity of illicit cigarettes, financial documents, documentation in relation to the ownership of assets and a Laptop computer.

A working fuel laundering plant was also discovered and evidence of offences relating to waste management was obtained.

This morning’s operation marks a significant development in the CAB operation which has been shadowing the criminal investigation being conducted by local Gardaí supported by national units and follows on from a number of significant seizures of cash and other property by the Gardaí over the past number of weeks.

The CAB investigation relates to cash, vehicles, other assets and real estate property that may represent the proceeds of crime.



Investigation is ongoing