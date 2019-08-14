Two men arrested as Gardaí foil attempted ATM robbery in Cavan
National News
FILE PHOTO: The scene following the theft of ATM in Castleblayney
In the early hours of this morning Wednesday, August 14,uniform and plain clothes Gardaí attached to Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Divisions supported by Garda National Units intervened in an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia, Co Cavan.
Two men have been arrested in connection with this investigation and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 - Criminal Justice Act 2007
Investigations are ongoing & further updates will follow this morning.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on