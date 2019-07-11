Bord na Móna unions warn of potential industrial action following Longford job losses

The Bord na Móna Group of Unions is set to convene a full meeting of its representatives tomorrow to discuss with management the news that up to 148 workers are set to lose their jobs at the plant in Mountdillon, Longford.

BNM Group of Unions Secretary, Willie Noone, said: “The BNM Group of Unions is shocked that this semi-state company has informed staff that they are to be laid off indefinitely with only 7 days-notice. The unions have a collective agreement that is only 5 weeks old, which clearly states that an engagement must take place with representatives prior to any job losses occurring.”



He added: “This news will send shockwaves throughout Bord na Móna and industrial action may be the only avenue open to union representatives in order to defend our members’ conditions of employment as the company is not adhering to collective agreements.”

