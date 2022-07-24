Appleby waiting on Adayar prep options before big autumn Champion Stakes targets

Charlie Appleby is keen to get a prep run into Adayar before targeting either the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown or the Champion Stakes at Ascot in the autumn.

It was 12 months ago the colt supplemented his Derby victory by landing the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, and he has yet to make make it to the racecourse in 2022.

An intended return at Royal Ascot last month failed to come to fruition, while he was subsequently ruled out of the Eclipse at Sandown and a defence of his King George crown.

But the Moulton Paddocks handler has issued an upbeat bulletin on his progress and appears hopeful he will be back in competitive action in the not too distant future.

“He’s in full training and has the spring back in his step,” said Appleby.

“I’m not going to set him a target, but let him tell me when he’s ready.

“The great thing is, it’s the Adayar we’ve seen before that we’re seeing at home now.

“In an ideal world I would like to get a prep into him before either the Irish Champion Stakes or the Champion Stakes.

“But most importantly the excitement is back in the camp over this horse like it was earlier in the year.”