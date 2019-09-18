WARNING: Gardaí issue alert to motorists travelling to Ploughing 'into strong morning sun'
Be advised!
Gardaí have issued an alert to motorists travelling to the Ploughing in Carlow.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed and take extra care on approach to event site at #Ploughing19 "particularly those driving into the strong morning sun".
