'Jackets on at the moment but T-shirt weather this afternoon,' Ploughing weather forecast
This is good news!
Sunrise on Tuesday morning at the Ploughing (CREDIT: Alan O'Reilly)
"Jackets on at the moment but T-shirt weather this afternoon," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly as the Ploughing kicks off in Carlow.
The weather is looking good on day one of the Ploughing.
Great activity already on the @NPAIE site near Fenagh in Carlow with a stunning sunrise. The jackets are on at the moment as it is just 5c but it will be t-shirt weather this afternoon as it heats up. Remember to follow the #Ploughing19 routes as traffic builds. pic.twitter.com/Nr5X5f5TJK— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 17, 2019
