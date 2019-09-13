Revealed: Timetable for free shuttle bus to the Ploughing operating from old Braun site

A free shuttle bus service will operate from the old Braun site on the O'Brien Road, Carlow for the National Ploughing Championships 2019 as follows:

· 7.15am to 12pm – Shuttle Bus every 15 minutes from Braun to Event Site

· 1.30pm to 3pm – Shuttle Bus every 30 minutes from Braun to Event Site

· 3pm to 7pm – Shuttle Bus every 15 minutes from Event Site to Braun

Limited parking facilities available at Braun car park.