15 Nov 2022

Vacant property grant extended to cover remote rural areas

Vacant property grant extended to cover remote rural areas

Reporter:

David Power

15 Nov 2022 4:03 PM

The vacant properties scheme which offers grants up to €50,000 has been expanded to include properties in more remote rural areas in addition to towns and cities, it has been confirmed. 

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke TD and Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD, have today launched the expanded Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant. 

The expanded grant now includes eligible vacant properties in both cities and more remote rural areas (in addition to those in towns and villages, which have been eligible since July). 

The scheme’s expansion will help bring vacant and derelict properties back into residential use and ensure the existing housing stock is used to the fullest extent possible. It will also help limit emissions from residential construction and add vibrancy to Ireland’s cities and rural areas. 

Under the Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant €30,000 is available to homebuyers to refurbish a home which they will live in.

Where a property is derelict, a maximum top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 will be available, bringing the total grant available for a derelict property up to a maximum of €50,000. The grants can also be combined with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750.

The grant, provided through the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund, is a key action under Housing for All, the Government’s housing plan, and supports the aims of the Our Rural Future policy. Over 420 applications have been made since the grant was initially launched on 14 July 2022. 

Announcing the scheme’s expansion, Minister O’Brien said: “The expanded Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant provides a fantastic opportunity for even more people - from every part of the country - to refurbish vacant properties with the aim of converting them into their homes, enabling them to live in cities, towns, villages and rural areas. 

“This scheme provides real practical help. It helps address vacancy through sustainable reuse of buildings, it helps revitalise our communities and, most importantly, it helps more people to own their own home.”  

Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke TD added: “The scheme has proven to be extremely popular since it was fist established in July with over 420 applications received by Local Authorities across the country. My Department are ensuring our Local Authority teams are equipped and we now have 29 full time vacant homes officers across the country who are focused on bringing vacant stock back into productive use.”

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD concluded: “The most efficient home is the one which is already built. The scheme’s expansion will not only ensure that existing housing stock is used to the fullest extent possible, it will also help limit emissions from residential construction and add vibrancy to Ireland’s cities and rural areas. Used in conjunction with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme this grant will help homebuyers to create a comfortable, sustainable home.”

The updated application form, eligibility criteria and associated FAQs are available here. They provide additional information to people who would like to apply for the grant. Further information will be available from the Vacant Homes Officer in each local authority.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

