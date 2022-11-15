Search

15 Nov 2022

Three-day waiting period for abortions in Ireland 'causes distress and delay' - IFPA

Three-day waiting period for abortions in Ireland 'causes distress and delay' - IFPA

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

15 Nov 2022 2:03 PM

The Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA) is calling for the mandatory three-day waiting period for abortions to be scrapped. 

New data on early abortion services from the IFPA has revealed that although the vast majority of women attending the service were less than nine weeks pregnant at the time of their abortion, the waiting period "causes distress and delay". 

IFPA CEO, Niall Behan, said, "[Seven hundred and fifty eight] clients accessed abortion care through the IFPA in 2020 and 2021. [Eighty nine percent] of women who attended our service were less than nine weeks pregnant at the time of their abortion. This suggests that women know where and how to access care, which is very positive news. 

"We see the positive impact of the legalisation of abortion every day in our clinics. Most women in Ireland now have timely access to local abortion care, without having to explain or justify their decision to anyone. This has been transformative for reproductive health." 

The majority of IFPA clients - 92% - reportedly self-managed their early medical abortion at home, while 8% whose pregnancies were between 10 and 12 weeks or who had other additional medical needs were referred to hospitals in line with HSE guidance. 

Behan continued: "Due to the rigid 12-week limit for abortion care, hospital referrals for pregnancies over 10 weeks can be intensely pressurised and very stressful for women, IFPA doctors and hospital staff.  Our experience reflects World Health Organisation (WHO) guidance, which is clear that gestational limits cause harm and should be removed. 

"We also know from our specialist pregnancy counselling service that women are excluded from abortion care because of the 12-week limit. Our counsellors support women who are denied care in Ireland and forced to travel abroad for abortion services.

"These women experience significant stress, distress and stigma, as well as enduring the financial and logistical burdens of accessing healthcare in a different country. Forcing people to travel for abortion care is cruel and inhumane. It must stop.”

According to Behan, the waiting period is "demeaning for women". 

He said, "It has no health rationale and interferes with women’s ability to make autonomous decisions about their healthcare. It is paternalistic and demeaning for women seeking care and it must be removed. 

"There is unfinished business for members of the Oireachtas with respect to abortion law. We know as a healthcare provider that legal restrictions - such as the 12-week limit and three-day wait - exclude, delay and cause harm to those seeking care. These barriers must be removed.

"Robust recommendations from the imminent abortion review will provide politicians with a critical opportunity to address legislative failings, reform the 2018 Act, and ensure access to abortion care for all who need it.” 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media