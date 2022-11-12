Man arrested after gardaí discover woman's body in Meath apartment
Shortly after 6pm, on Saturday, November 12, Gardaí and emergency services attended at a domestic residence in Ratoath, Co Meath.
The body of a female adult (understood to be in her 30s) was discovered by Gardaí inside a duplex apartment at River Walk Court.
A male aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene by investigating Gardaí and brought to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The body of the deceased remains at scene which will be preserved overnight for a forensic and technical examination.
The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí. An incident room has been established at Ashbourne Station and an SIO has been appointed to the case.
No further information is available at this time.
Enquires are ongoing.
