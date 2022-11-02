Every branch of Men’s Sheds to receive 2,000 euro funding boost

Branches of the social organisation Men’s Sheds are to get a funding boost of about 2,000 euro each.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys announced an 800,000 euro fund to support the 400 Men’s Sheds across Ireland.

The move has been widely welcomed.

Speaking at the Men’s Shed in Kimmage, Dublin, Eamonn O’Connor, chairman of the Irish Men’s Shed Association, said: “Two thousand euros is a lot of money and while Sheds can run on small budgets, they do need it.

Delighted to visit the Dublin 12 Men’s Shed in Kimmage. Our Men’s Sheds do tremendous work in communities across the country. Today I’m announcing €800,000 to support the 400 Men’s Sheds nationwide. @IrishSheds @DeptRCD pic.twitter.com/gvzHgxz1Zq — Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) November 2, 2022

“To know that you have that money coming in makes the sheds sustainable, you can plan for the future, you can think about things.

“You can get capital grants, but just to actually run the shed, that is just a phenomenal amount of money.

“It’s just so fantastic.”

Enda Egan, chief executive officer of the association, said that Men’s Sheds are an important part of local communities.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, @HHumphreysFG , announced funding of €800,000 to support Men’s Sheds during a visit to the Dublin 12 Men’s Shed in Kimmage today. We will be running webinars to help individual sheds with the process; applications open early Dec. pic.twitter.com/fLQvuXDULh — Irish Men's Sheds Association (@IrishSheds) November 2, 2022

“Sheds have come about by a demand for men at local level, right around our communities, to engage with each other,” Mr Egan added.

“The magical dust that you find in sheds, if we could bottle it and sell it and put it into other parts of the community, it’s just magical and you get a real sense of community in every shed.

“Sheds are completely inclusive, they welcome everybody from any part of the world, it doesn’t matter. The sheds are really inclusive sort of places.

“They’re also massively important within the community as community connectors. They connect huge parts of society, you see sheds involved in a huge range of other community groups.

“The funding that’s been announced this morning is a hugely important.”

Ms Humphreys said: “The money will be divided between 400 Men’s Sheds that operate throughout the country.

“So that means each of them will get 2,000 euros and that’s going to go a long with to help pay some of the costs that they have in terms of running their sheds.

“It’s a wonderful organisation, I am delighted that Government is supporting them because they combat isolation, they allow people to come in and have that conversation.

“It’s good for your mental health, to talk to people, and they continue to make some wonderful pieces of crafts that are donated to charitable organisations.

“It keeps them busy and they really enjoy their experience here.”