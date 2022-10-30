Teenage girl pronounced dead at scene of single vehicle road collision

A teenage girl has died at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the collision, which occurred at approximately 5.15pm yesterday (Saturday October 29) at Derrymore East, Tralee, Co Kerry.

The girl was the front seat passenger of the only car involved and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

The other occupants of the car were uninjured.

The road is currently closed in order for a technical examination to be carried out. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the main Tralee to Camp road, specifically Derrymore East, between 4.45pm and 5.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.