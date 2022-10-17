Ex-Sinn Fein councillor jailed for four years for role in Regency Hotel murder

A former Sinn Fein councillor has been sentenced to four years in prison for facilitating the murder of David Byrne in Dublin.

Jonathan Dowdall, 44, and his father, Patrick Dowdall, admitted assisting a criminal gang to commit the murder of Mr Byrne in February 2016.

Patrick Dowdall was jailed for two years for his role in the killing.

The two men sat side by side before the non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday.

Mr Byrne, 34, was killed during a crowded boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in one of the early attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud, which has claimed at least 18 lives.

Jonathan Dowdall said he is willing to testify and give evidence in the trial of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, who is accused of Mr Byrne’s murder.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said he accepts there is an “immediate and lasting” effect of providing assistance to authorities in the murder trial and that it will also put him and his extended family in “significant peril”.

The judge said Jonathan Dowdall’s life and the lives of his relatives have been “upended, (and become) more onerous and dangerous” in all possible circumstances.

He told the court that Patrick Dowdall will be caught up in the aftermath of his son’s decision to turn state witness.

The pair will not commence their custodial sentences for another two weeks and will remain under protective custody until then.

Hutch, 59, will stand trial on Tuesday for the murder of Mr Byrne.

Paul Murphy, 60, of Cabra Road, and Jason Bonney, 50, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, are also due to go on trial.