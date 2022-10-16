Search

17 Oct 2022

Deprivation gap widens between those from rich and poor backgrounds – report

Deprivation gap widens between those from rich and poor backgrounds – report

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

The gap has widened between the levels of deprivation experienced by people who grew up in affluent circumstances compared to those who grew up in poverty over a nine-year period.

This is according to a report that looked at how poverty in Ireland and other EU countries persists from one generation to the next.

It found that when comparing the rates of deprivation in 2019 between people who experienced good and bad financial circumstances during childhood, Ireland had the eighth highest level of inequality among the 27 EU countries – up from 16th place in 2011.

Funded by Pobal and carried out by the ESRI, the study found that in 2019, there was a 35 percentage point gap between deprivation of those who grew up in poverty compared to those in “very good” financial circumstances.

The report draws data from the Irish and EU Survey on Income and Living Conditions at three time points – 2005, 2011, and 2019.

The survey asked respondents aged 25-59 years about their household’s financial situation when they were in their early teens.

It found that the influence of childhood poverty on adult deprivation is most pronounced for younger adults, and “weaker but still significant” for older adults aged 55-59 years.

Among the report’s key findings were that those who grow up in poverty tend to achieve lower levels of education, accounting for over a quarter of the association between childhood poverty and deprivation as an adult.

The ESRI concluded that it was “crucial” to tackle educational inequality to break the poverty cycle.

Lower rates of employment and disability or ill health among those who experienced childhood poverty was also part of the reason for the increased risk of deprivation in adulthood, the ESRI said.

The EU-wide study found that the proportion of Irish respondents who experienced poverty during childhood was 13% in 2011 and 9% in 2019 – the same as the EU average.

In 2011, the proportion of individuals within the EU-27 who experienced childhood poverty and went on to experience deprivation in adulthood was 33% while in Ireland it was 37%.

In 2019, this had decreased to 25% in the EU-27 average and to 31% in Ireland.

An author of the report Bertrand Maitre said: “The study demonstrates the detrimental and long-term impact of childhood poverty on economic circumstances in later adulthood.

“This relationship is greatly affected by educational attainment and also by disability status or ill health and employment status.

“Addressing poverty and its effects requires a range of policy solutions including additional educational supports for disadvantaged children, welfare supports for families, measures to support access to the labour market for people with a disability and measures to support maternal employment.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien said: “Today’s report provides further evidence that experiences of childhood poverty can have a very negative impact on adult life outcomes.

“As a state we need to continue to invest more in children for their immediate benefit but also the benefit of society as a whole. Poverty will continue to have capacity to transfer from one generation to another unless we build on our current measures to tackle child poverty.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media