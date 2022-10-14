Gardaí seek public assistance to find man missing for 11 days

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in finding a 43-year-old man missing for 11 days.
Mark Duffy - described as 5’ 8” in height and of broad build with brown hair and blue eyes - is missing from Navan, Co Meath since October 3.
It is unknown what Mark was wearing when last seen.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Mark is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
