Pharmaceutical company Novartis to cut hundreds of jobs from Dublin base

A pharmaceutical company is to cut hundreds of jobs from its operations in Dublin.

Novartis is cutting 400 jobs at its global service centre at Elm Park by the end of 2024.

The Swiss pharma company said the move was a “strategic decision” following a review of its operations in many locations.

In a statement, the company said the centre will continue to play a “critical role”, focused on commercial and scientific operations.

It said there are around 1,000 people working at its centre, but that this may be reduced to 600 employees over a phased period of time.

It comes after the pharma firm announced a company overhaul plan in April and its plans to cut 8,000 jobs worldwide.

It states on its company website that Novartis is one of Ireland’s “leading employers” in the healthcare industry.

It currently employs approximately 1,500 people across three locations in Cork and Dublin.

“Novartis recognises that announcing such an intention has a significant impact on people and creates uncertainty,” it said in a statement.

“Novartis is committed to keeping associates informed in as transparent and timely a manner as possible. Novartis will consult with employee representatives on these proposals, as required under Irish law.”

In a statement, Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar sent his sympathies to all Novartis employees affected by the announcement.

“Although the jobs losses are not unexpected, I know it will come as a major blow to workers and their families,” Mr Varadkar added.

“I’m glad to see that Novartis has reiterated its commitment to Ireland, recognising the high quality of our workforce, and that it will keep employees informed in as transparent and timely a manner as possible.

“I have also asked my officials and IDA Ireland to keep me informed of developments, especially regarding precisely how many roles are at risk before the end of 2024 and what the redundancy package will be.

“The Government will make all necessary state assistance available to the workers and help them find new employment, education and training opportunities.

“Given the nature of the work and sector involved, I would hope they can find new employment quickly.

“Although we live in uncertain times, the Government is doing everything we can to keep the economy in good health and to sustain our current record levels of employment.”