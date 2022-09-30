Search

30 Sept 2022

One plug type for all devices to move a step closer this week

Reporter:

David Power

30 Sept 2022 6:23 PM

Different phone and tablet chargers will soon be a thing of the past thanks to new EU legislation on the way. 

By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras, thanks to new EU legislation to be passed in the European Parliament this week.

MEP for Ireland South Grace O’Sullivan has welcomed the final steps towards the introduction of a universal charger for devices. Previous stages of the legislation were mandating only mobile phones to use the common USB-C charging port, however this has now been extended to include devices such as e-readers, laptops, keyboards, handheld game consoles and earbuds. 

O’Sullivan noted that this move has been over 10 years in the making - initially pushed by the Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament - as a measure to both reduce electronic waste and for the overall convenience of consumers. She said, “Over the years people were collecting all sorts of chargers and devices, either cluttering up drawers or being lost when needed most. In a time where we should be using our planet’s resources more carefully, it was utter madness to create this extra electronic waste”. O’Sullivan also noted that E-waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the EU, with less than 40% being recycled across the block. 

 The new law is expected to be felt by consumers within the next 2 years, with laptops joining the regulation later in 2026.

 “This is a really practical example of EU legislation being felt and seen by citizens on the ground” noted O’Sullivan. “This is the type of work I like to see the EU doing, bringing the power back to citizens, while also reducing waste and being healthier for the environment,” she said. 

