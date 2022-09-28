Thousands to gather for Ireland's huge festival of the horse

Huge crowds from right around Ireland and beyond are expected to descend on Co Galway for the the 300th edition of the annual Ballinasloe Horse Fair and Festival.

Commencing on Sunday, October 2, the organisers say there expecting people from near and far for the traditional fair that dates to 1722.

People come to what has been described as the community of the horse to meet old friends and acquaintances and enjoy all the hospitality that Ballinasloe has to offer.

While now primarily associated with the horse in its day the Great fair was a significant agricultural event. The week-long festival incorporates three horse sale dates the 2nd, 3rd & 8th of October.

The Festival Chairman is Mal Croffy.

“The Ballinasloe Horse fair is the oldest in Europe, and the greatest celebration of the horse, and equine culture in Ireland,” he said.

Mr Croffy said the committee has worked tirelessly to put together a program of events to ensure visitors to Ballinasloe have an enjoyable & memorable experience.

“The equestrian element of our program is essential to the continuance of the fair, our loose lunging competitions on the opening day for 3 year old horses and ponies has been very successful since their inception 30 years ago.

"These competitions continue to draw international buyers to Ballinasloe because the grade of horses/ponies competing has increased year on year and it is no surprise to here that some of those animals have gone on to compete at international showjumping events. Our equestrian program continues on the 3rd & 8th of October and they continue to draw quality horses to Ballinasloe.

“Our Festival program is packed with activities for all the family. We have put together a program of street entertainment and music on the festival soundstage for both weekends," he said. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Mike Denver will officially open the Fair at 2pm and this will be followed by an open air concert at 2.30pm. The horse sales will continue on Monday.

A heritage day on Tuesday will conclude with presentation of the Tales of the Fair podcast & video to national folklore collection to commemorate the 300th anniversary. Renowned chef Rachel Allen will headline with her culinary skills at a cooking, fashion and fun night in the Shearwater on the Thursday 6th October, doors open at 7pm with the event starting at 8pm.

Saturday the 8th sees the return of the mare and foal & foal fair in the green with stalls and street entertainment in the town centre to celebrate the 300th anniversary a special concert headlined by Abbaesque will start at 8pm on Saturday night.

On Sunday the 9th, the festival dog show, food and craft market, children’s bakery competitions, children’s tractor race and vintage display will take place in the town centre. Due to popular demand the motorbike stunt show returns for three shows on Dunlo street commencing at 1.30pm. The show involves motorcycle arena trials specialists performing amazing feats of bravery.

The festival's chairman is also looking forward to Country Fair Day on Saturday, October 8.

“We are delighted with how the second weekend continues to go from strength to strength. Our Ballinasloe Diaspora returns home in huge numbers every year to celebrate and rekindle old friendships resulting in Country Fair Day now being recognised as the biggest and busiest day on the streets of our town annually," he said.

The launch was attended by committee members Niall Clarke, Kevin Murray, Sinead Manning, Thomas Gullane, Maeve Keegan, Kieran Egan, Ciara Croffy, Mary Phelan & Mal Croffy.

Also present was Una McDonagh Supermacs, Pat Fox Fox & McFadens funfair, Brendan Kelly KPW, Gareth & Michelle Mc Allister Ahascragh Distillery, Grainne Murphy Credit Union, Thomas Gullane, Gullanes Hotel, Michael Janusz Shearwater Hotel, Martina Reynolds Bread basket & member of Galway sheep breeders Dermot Connolly, Tom Murphy, Kevin Harney, Ailbhe Ni Conghaile and Willie Glynn.

