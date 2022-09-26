New €1.5m drug prevention programme seeks to reduce use in young people

Over one million euro in funding for a drug prevention and education programme has been announced.

Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and National Drug Strategy, Frank Feighan TD, today (Monday September 26) announced news of the three-year programme, which aims to strengthen the prevention of drug and alcohol use and associated harms among children and young people.

Minister Feighan said, "I am delighted to announce the allocation of €1.5m for a drug prevention and education programme over three years. This is the first time that national funding has been provided for drug prevention. Drug prevention is a key pillar in our health-led approach to drug and alcohol use, that seeks to reduce the harmful use of drugs and alcohol from an early age.

"This initiative will build on local and sectoral initiatives, such as Know the Score, and will draw on evidence from Europe to professionalise and elevate the practice of drug prevention in Ireland. In particular, the programme will promote the European Prevention Curriculum and international prevention standards."

The programme will support prevention across five sectoral themes, including schools, general youth/community, families, environment, and third level institutions.

Funding of up to €100,000 a year for three years will be available for drug prevention projects under each theme.

Minister Feighan continued: "I am inviting stakeholders with an interest in drug prevention to submit joint proposals that are evidence-based and informed by population needs. Inter-agency partnership and collaborative working is at the heart of the national drugs strategy.

"Local and regional drug and alcohol task forces have a good track record in drug prevention. They have an opportunity now to advance their work in collaboration with sectoral bodies such as youth organisations, family services, third level institutions, community action against alcohol initiatives, the HSE and the Dept of Education."

An information document and an application form are available here for all interested parties. The call will be open for 6 weeks, with a closing date of November 11, after which the successful projects will be announced.

Successful projects are expected to commence activities in the first quarter of 2023.