ALERT: Children's yogurts recalled due to presence of illness-causing bacteria

A batch of children's yogurts is being recalled due to illness-causing bacteria.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Glenilen Farm Kids Banana Live Yoghurt (Use By date: 10/10/22) has been removed from shops due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.
Consumers are advised not to eat the affected batch.
Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.
In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.
The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.
Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point of sale.
