Gardai search more houses and seize phones and clothing in latest raids

Gardai searched a number of homes this morning as part of a follow up investigation into a serious public order incident in which a garda car was rammed.
A further search operation was conducted this morning by Gardaí investigating the Endangerment of Gardaí and related incidents in the Cherry Orchard area on the 19th of September, 2022.
Six domestic residences were searched in the west Dublin area in the course of this mornings’ operation.
A number of mobile phones and items of clothing were seized for examination and analysis.
No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.
Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
John Kearney, NCSE CEO, Eithne Walsh, Feach Head of Advocacy & Communications, Toni O'Dwyer National Services Manager, NCBI Children & Young Persons team, Lorna Fitzpatrick, NCBI Advocacy & Engagement
Margie Faughnan at her desk last Friday, her final day of working at the Longford Leader after a career that spanned 44 years
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.