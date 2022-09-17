Search

17 Sept 2022

Public advised not to consume recalled batches of CBD oil - FSAI

Mary MCFadden

17 Sept 2022 12:31 PM

Batches of CBD oils are being recalled due to the presence of unsafe levels of THC. 

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Funky CBD Oils are being removed from shelves as they are in excess of the European Food Safety Authority's (EFSA) acute reference dose of of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). 

The products are also unauthorised novel foods due to the use of C02 and ethanol extraction in their production, and therefore should not be on the EU market as their safety has not been assessed. 

The implicated products include the 10ml bottles of Funky CBD Oil 12%, 18% and 24%, all of which have 26/01/23 best before dates. 

Consumers are advised not to consume the products, which were sold online. 

Local News

