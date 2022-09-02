Results day for more than 61,000 Leaving Cert students

More than 61,000 students are set to receive their Leaving Certificate results.

Some 58,056 Leaving Cert students and 3,051 Leaving Cert Applied students sat exams across the country earlier this summer.

Their results will be issued online from 10am through the State Examinations Commission’s candidate self-service portal.

Students will also be able to receive their results in-person at their school.

Education Minister Norma Foley said students had reached a “significant milestone”.

“I would like to sincerely congratulate every student receiving their results today. Congratulations to one and all of you,” she said.

“You have reached this significant milestone in your education journey and that alone is an enormous achievement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank your families, your teachers and your school communities for the support they have shown you over the course of your Senior Cycle pathway.

“Throughout your school journey, each of you will have learned so much and will have developed a myriad of talents. Be proud of that. Now begins the next exciting chapter in your lives.”

Ms Foley thanked the teachers, principals and other school staff who made the State examinations possible.

“Your diligence and care have served the class of 2022 very well. Results day is not only proof of students’ success, but of the successful collaborative planning which we have engaged in together over the course of these years,” she said.

Junior Minister Josepha Madigan said families, teachers and special needs assistants (SNAs) will be among those who will “watch on with pride as the class of 2022 receive their results”.

She said: “I want to congratulate every student who has completed this monumental achievement today, and every person who has helped them on their way.

“There have been challenges over the course of your Senior Cycle experiences, but you have all proven yourselves to be mature and resilient people.

“No matter what results you receive today, you should be very proud of your accomplishments. Best of luck to you all in whatever you choose to pursue next, whether it is work, or further education or training.”

The written examinations were held between June 8 and 28, while a deferred sitting of the exams was held from June 30 to July 16 for students who experienced close family bereavement, serious injury or illness or on public health grounds due to Covid-19.

The Leaving Certificate candidate helpline, run by the National Parents Council Post-Primary, will be available for students to talk to a guidance counsellor with any queries that they may have.

The helpline will operate from 2pm to 8pm each day from results day until Wednesday September 14.

It can be contacted on 1800-265-165.

The State Examinations Commission candidate helpline will also be available for queries relating to the self-service portal and the services.

It can be contacted on 1800-111135 or 1800 111136 from 10am to 5pm from results day until Monday September 12.

Schools have been asked to support candidates on results day by allowing them to come to the school if they want at a scheduled time to meet with teachers, guidance counsellors, year heads, tutors and chaplains.