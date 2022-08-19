Power cut warning over peak-time energy usage

Power outages could be experienced across Ireland this winter unless peak-time energy usage is cut, the energy regulator has warned.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has told electricity suppliers to find ways to curb the surge in demand for power that occurs between 5pm and 7pm daily.

This is also the period when highest tariffs are applied to households for energy use.

It warned that if the surge is not reduced, the security of supply will be risk.

The CRU also said customers face paying more for electricity as the cost of electricity generation and buying in power to meet periods of high demand grows.

This latest warning comes after a series of cost hikes by energy suppliers in the market.

According to Independent.ie, a document has been sent to electricity companies, in which the CRU said there will be serious challenges in meeting demand for power this winter.

Concerns around electricity generation were raised by EirGrid last year due to rising demand and the closure of some older, fossil-fuel power plants, like Moneypoint in Clare.

A major report by EirGrid showed that Ireland could potentially face electricity shortages over the next several winters due to the shutdown of older plants.

In April, a planning application was submitted for two temporary generators in North Wall in Dublin and in Huntstown Power Station in Dublin, which would provide 300 additional megawatts of power to the Irish electricity grid.