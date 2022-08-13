Two arrests made after man dies following Co Westmeath assault

Two arrests have been made after a man aged in his 40s died following an assault in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Two men, aged in their 30s and late teens, are being detained under suspicion of assault at Athlone Garda Station.

Gardai said that, following a public order incident, the man was discovered with serious injuries at Church Street in Athlone at around 2.35am on Saturday.

He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out at Portiuncula University Hospital, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene at Church Street is being preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

An incident room has been established at Athlone Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

Earlier on Saturday, gardai appealed for people to come forward who may have been at the taxi rank waiting area on Church Street in Athlone between 2.15am and 3am on Saturday, and anyone who may have provided assistance to the man.

Investigative work is ongoing to identify the owners of vehicles parked in the area and drivers who travelled through Church Street between 2.15am and 3am who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with video footage or dash-cam is also requested to make this available to the investigating team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.