Search for missing 14-year-old stands down after discovery of body

The search for a missing 14-year-old has been stood down after the discovery of a body.
According to An Garda Síochána, the discovery was made in Laytown, Co Meath this afternoon (August 11).
An appeal for Bilal Tunkara's whereabouts was issued yesterday (August 10) after the teenager went missing from his home in Julianstown.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter.
No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.
