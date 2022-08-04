Search

04 Aug 2022

Homebuilder proposes reduced garden sizes to allow more houses to be built

Developer proposes to cut garden sizes to allow for more houses to be built

Reporter:

David Power

04 Aug 2022 11:18 AM

One of Ireland's largest homebuilders is proposing smaller gardens in urban areas to allow more homes to be built. 

Glenveagh Properties makes the case that current standards of a 60sq m garden for a typical three-bedroom house be cut to 40sq m. It also makes the case that a 40sq m standard should be extended to all newly built homes outside dense urban areas.

Compact Growth Design Standards says that the back third of gardens are generally “dead space” or “under-utilised” from information gleaned from "focus groups".

Increased private outdoor space is instead proposed for smaller homes for the likes of lone residents, couples and retirees.

A report in the Irish Times says under current standards, one-bed apartments must offer just 5sq m — usually a balcony or terrace, two-bed apartments 7sq m, three-bed 9sq m, while two-bed houses must include a 55sq m garden.

Glenveagh argues for a scheme of “100 per cent own-door” housing developments instead of apartments for single adults, young couples, families and older couples.

The company says there is no demand for apartments outside Dublin’s M50 and limited demand inside the capital’s busiest ring road.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media