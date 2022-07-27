Number of monkeypox cases in Ireland reaches 70

There have been "in and around 70 cases" of monkeypox in Ireland so far according to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning, Minister Donnelly confirmed the number and said public health experts are watching the situation closely

The first Irish case of the disease was confirmed in the east of the country in May.

More than 16,000 confirmed cases have been recorded in 75 countries so far this year, the WHO confirmed on Monday.

Earlier this week, it was announced that monkeypox vaccine would be extended to at risk groups.

National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended that pre-exposure prophylactic vaccination should be offered to those at high risk of infection e.g., gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men (gbMSM) and others at high risk of unprotected exposure.

It was recommended that two doses of smallpox vaccine should be administered 28 days apart to as many high-risk individuals as soon as practicable.

"I welcome these recommendations which represent an important step in our ongoing response to the monkeypox outbreak and help protect those at high risk of exposure to monkeypox," Minister Donnelly said.

“Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting illness, and most people recover within a few weeks, however the rapid spread of infection necessitates further measures beyond those currently in place. The evidence suggests this approach to targeted pre-exposure prophylaxis may be highly efficient in controlling further spread of the disease.

"The Department of Health and the HSE will now work to implement these new recommendations in relation to vaccination," Minister Donnelly said.