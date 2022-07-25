Search

25 Jul 2022

Irish Rail apologises over delays that ‘ruined’ Bray Air Display day out

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 12:03 PM

Irish Rail has apologised for train delays that “ruined” people’s day out to Co Wicklow for the Bray Air Display after “chaotic” scenes at the weekend.

There were nine additional DART services operating to accommodate people travelling to Bray for the air show on Sunday, which returned this year after the Covid-19 pandemic.

But passengers travelling southbound reported waiting on DART trains in the heat without air conditioning, open windows, or enough information on how long the delays would be.

Some passengers then opened the train doors to disembark from the carriages and walked along the tracks, which Irish Rail said caused further delays.

“We obviously apologise to people that were caught up in what was a very distressing situation for many customers,” Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny said on RTE Morning Ireland.

“It had been a busy day, the platforms just took a little time to come clear, and on that DART … a small number of people pushed open a door, notwithstanding the fact it was literally a couple of minutes until the DART was going to proceed onto the platform.

“And once those people did that, and were on the track, we obviously couldn’t operate any train in or out of Bray station until it was confirmed that the track was clear.”

Mr Kenny said it was 2.55pm when people began leaving the DART, and it was 5.15pm when the line reopened.

Irish Rail is to investigate the incident, including the information that was provided to passengers.

“This is one of the busiest, and one of the best days on the DART, and it became chaotic and very upsetting for a lot of people. And certainly, if you like, I think we ruined the day out for a lot of people,” Mr Kenny said.

Separately, Irish Rail announced that it is to apply this Friday for a railway order for DART West as part of Ireland’s National Development Plan.

The application will seek planning permission to extend the electrified DART network from Connolly/Spencer Dock area of Dublin city to west of Maynooth, Co Kildare and to M3 Parkway, Co Meath.

The Maynooth route is to pass through Leixlip, Clonsilla, Coolmine, Castleknock, the Navan Road, Ashtown, Broombridge, Pelletstown, Drumcondra, Spencer Dock and Connolly, while the M3 Parkway line will service Hansfield and Dunboyne.

The plan involves a new second station entrance on Preston Street and upgrades at Connolly Station, as well as the construction of a new station at Spencer Dock with direct interchange with the Luas Red Line.

An eight-week public consultation period will then commence on August 5 and run until September 30.

Potentially affected owners and occupiers of lands referenced in the railway order application will be contacted directly in advance of the lodgement of the order on July 29, Irish Rail said.

Local News

