APPEAL: Gardai concerned for man who went missing over two weeks ago

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36-year-old Cormac McCarthy who went missing from his home in Skerries, Co. Dublin on Friday, 8th July 2022.
Cormac is described as being 6 foot tall with a medium build.
He has dark brown, shaved hair and blue eyes.
It is not known what Cormac was wearing at the time he went missing.
Gardaí and Cormac’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Cormac’s whereabouts is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
A father of eight who walked into a Longford sports store to steal a rugby jersey for his six year old son has been convicted and fined €150 by Judge Bernadette Owens
Longford author John Connell published the critical and commercial bestseller The Cow Book in 2018 which was a memoir of his return to his family's farm in Longford
