24 Jul 2022

Amazing charity total revealed as Charlie Bird thanks those who helped him in 'dark period'

Charlie Bird with President Michael D Higgins

Reporter:

David Power

24 Jul 2022 6:29 PM

Former RTÉ news reporter Charlie Bird has thanked all those who supported and helped him through "a dark period of his life" as he confirmed his charity team will be giving over €1.5 million each to two charities. 

Through his 'Climb with Charlie' fundraising efforts, a staggering €3 million has been raised and is now due to be presented to the Irish Motor Nuerone Disease Association and Pieta House. 

On his his website Charlie says: My motor neurone disease diagnosis was devastating but I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received from the general public, it’s been a huge source of strength for me and my family. I want to use the outpouring of support to help other people suffering with a terminal illness, and those suffering from thoughts of suicide and self-harm". 

Through is climb of Croagh Patrick on April 2 and various other efforts including the publication of a book, he has now reached the amazing total of €3 million for his two chosen charities. 

In addition to the climb of Croagh Patrick, other climbs took place on hills and mountains at 241 locations in Ireland and beyond. 

The total raised to date now stands at €3,264,332.32 as money continues to pour in, as a show of support for one of RTÉ's most high profile retired journalists. 

