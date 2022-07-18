Leona Maguire to be reunited with golf bag lost at Dublin Airport

Golf star Leona Maguire’s urgent plea to find her golf bag has been answered after her luggage was located ahead of a tournament.

The Cavan native posted a message on social media in a bid to find her missing clubs after she flew to Geneva in Switzerland for the Amundi Evian Championship.

She posted on Twitter: “Really need help from someone at Dublin Airport or DAA.

Really need help from someone @DublinAirport or DAA. Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between checkin and takeoff. @FlySWISS & @swissportNews have no idea where it is. Need it urgently for @EvianChamp major this week 🙏🏼 — Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) July 18, 2022

“Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between checking and take-off.

“@FlySWISS and @swissportNews have no idea where it is. Need it urgently for @EvianChamp major this week.”

The 27-year-old said AirTags did not work as Swiss Airlines could not locate the bag in its system.

But within an hour of the post appearing, a Twitter user replied that his sister, who appears to work at Dublin Airport, had found the missing bag.

Sis has found your bag leona. What way can she contact your team? Or dm and I can pass her details to you — Shane Kelly (@shaneckelly84) July 18, 2022

The sports star, ranked 19th in the world, replied: “Just spoke to a legend called Claire? Found the bag.”

Staff at the airport are working to reunite the golfer with her clubs.

The tournament gets under way on Thursday.