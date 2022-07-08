Over 20% of people on social welfare in June 2022 were non-Irish - CSO

Over 20% of the almost 200,000 people recorded on the Live Register last month were non-Irish.

That's according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which today (Friday July 8) published the latest seasonally adjusted Live Register figures for June 2022.

The latest CSO data reveals 186,819 people were recorded as unemployed and receiving government assistance.

Seventy seven percent of recipients were recorded as Irish with 23% non-Irish.

According to the CSO, the majority of people arriving to Ireland from Ukraine applying for income support are being processed as Jobseeker's Allowance (JA) claims until the most appropriate income support for the person is identified.

This reportedly facilitates access to existing part-time work supports.

In the event that a person is on JA for 50 claim paid days or more, they are counted on the Live Register.

Commenting on today’s publication, Morgan O’Donnell, Statistician in the Labour Market Analysis Section, said, "The unadjusted Live Register total for June 2022 was 186,819. When seasonal effects are considered, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for June 2022 was 184,600, which is an increase of 7,300 persons from May 2022.

There were 7,147 people benefitting from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for June 2022, an increase of 6,941 from May 2022."