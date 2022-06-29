Gardai arrest man in relation to bribery in the retail sector

A man in his 50s has been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into bribery in the retail sector.
The Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), carried out a search operation this morning (Wednesday June 29) leading to the man's arrest in Clondalkin, Co Dublin.
The man was then taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Investigations are ongoing.
