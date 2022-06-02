Search

02 Jun 2022

New fund to help cover cost of children's funerals introduced in Northern Ireland

New fund to help cover cost of children's funerals introduced in Northern Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Jun 2022 1:51 PM

A new fund to help cover the cost of children’s funerals will help families at the worst time of their lives, a minister in Northern Ireland has said. 

Communities Minister at Stormont, Deirdre Hargey, welcomed the launch of the Child Funeral Fund as it came into operation yesterday (Wednesday June 1). 

Plans for the fund were announced by Ms Hargey in March.

Under the initiative, a one-off lump sum payment of £3,056 will be payable to help families with the cost of a funeral on the death of a child under 18 or in the event of a stillbirth after 24 weeks.

“I am committed to making real change by supporting people when they need it most and there can be no more difficult circumstances than the loss of a child,” said Ms Hargey.

“The Child Funeral Fund will help lessen financial stress for bereaved families during the most devastating of times.

“The fund will not be means-tested meaning it is available to everyone regardless of their financial status.”

Minister Hargey added: “On bringing forward this scheme, I asked my officials to ensure the application process is straightforward so that no additional burden or stress is caused to bereaved families.

“A payment from the fund will support families who are dealing with loss and grief by easing some of the financial concerns that can come with the death of a child.

“That payment is now live from today, so that is good news in terms of alleviating pressures for families at the worst moment in their lives.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media