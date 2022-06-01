MISSING PERSON: Gardai concerned for welfare of 59 year old man

Gardai are concerned for the welfare of a 59 year old man missing since yesterday (Tuesday May 31).
Public assistance is sought by Gardai to trace the whereabouts of Frank Bolger, who is missing from Tallaght in Dublin 24.
Frank - described as being 5'8" in height, of strong build with short grey hair - was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy jacket with a dark grey bag.
Gardaí and Frank’s family are both concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with any information on Frank’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Daisy Reynolds in action at Britain's Got Talent which will see the youngster and granddaughter of Longford solicitor John Quinn compete for a place in the competition's grand final
Katie Farrell, Donall Mac an Bheatha, Seamus McCormack, Ursula McGoey, Arthur Conlon, Willie Dowler, Wille Flanagan, Claire McCormack, Joe Farrell, Michael Conlon, Sean Ryan and Tom Seery
A woman who grew €20,000 worth of cannabis plants in her home has received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for three years
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.