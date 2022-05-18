Two men die in separate road collisions within hours of each other

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Kerry.
The crash, which left a man in his 60s dead, involved no other vehicles and happened at around 4pm yesterday (May 17).
Gardai said the man was pronounced dead at the scene at Springfield, Ballyvelly, in Tralee.
The body of the man has been removed to University Hospital Kerry and the crash site is being examined.
It was also confirmed that another man in his 60s had died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Cork.
Gardai said the crash happened at around 1.30pm in Drishanebeg, Skibbereen.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
Gardai said a forensic team conducted a technical examination of the scene.
The close knit south Longford communities of Legan and Carrickedmond came to a silent standstill last Saturday afternoon as highly respected local farmer Kevin Skelly was laid to rest.
Minister of State Peter Burke announcing details of a new €4m fibre broadband network for Longford yesterday morning
The property at Rathbracken, Granard, Co Longford consisting of c. 31.5 acre farm attracted plenty of interest before achieving a sale figure of €497,000
