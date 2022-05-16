Govt releases data on number of Ukrainian refugees enrolled in Irish schools

Almost 6,000 Ukrainian child refugees are enrolled in Irish schools, the Department of Education has confirmed.
Close to 4,000 pupils are enrolled in primary schools nationwide, while 1,875 are in post-primary schools.
Most students are enrolled in Co Dublin (1,100), followed by Co Cork (536), Co Kerry (535) and Co Clare (441).
The lowest number of secondary school students from Ukraine can be found in Roscommon (7), with the largest number in Dublin (369).
Seven hundred and thirty one children are registered in primary schools in Dublin, with just 12 in Monaghan.
Seventy two Ukrainian pupils are in post-primary education in Waterford with 139 in primary education, while 21 secondary students are in Carlow with 44 in primary school.
According to the Department of Education, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) are in place to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools.
It's hoped REALT will help to meet the needs of Ukrainian child refugees as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department in developing new capacity where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.
The teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures for people coming to Ireland after fleeing war in Ukarine.
Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available here.
The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.
Data on enrollment numbers nationwide is accurate as of May 13.
